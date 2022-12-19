New film ‘Retrograde’ chronicles chaotic United States withdrawal from Afghanistan

Nick Schifrin:

The U.S. called it a retrograde, the military leaving Afghanistan after two decades of war.

We covered the final days of the U.S. presence, as well as the deadly and disorderly evacuation. But the new national Geographic Documentary film "Retrograde" takes us inside the rooms of disappointed U.S. soldiers, frustrated Afghan soldiers, many of whom struggled for their country until the last moment, and the heartbreaking evacuation from Kabul.

The filmmaker is Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Matthew Heineman. And one of the main subjects of the film is former Afghan General Sami Sadat.

And both join me now.

Thank you very much. Welcome, both of you, to the "NewsHour."

Matt, let me start with you.

I know that you started this film expecting it to be one thing, about U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. It became something a little bit more complex than that. In the end, what story do you think you told about the end of the U.S.' longest war?

Matthew Heineman, Director, "Retrograde": You know, I think we had a front-row seat to the final eight months of the war, first through the eyes of the Green Beret team that we were with and then ultimately through General Sadat and his men, up until the final days at the airport.

It's really a portrait of these final eight months in an attempt to try to humanize an issue that has been so relegated to stats and the headlines.