U.S. allies in Afghanistan fear for their lives under Taliban rule

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans worked with the U.S. government and military, but most still remain in Afghanistan at risk of being persecuted by the Taliban. The U.S says many are trying to obtain special U.S. immigrant visas. Nick Schifrin spoke with a former translator for the U.S. military now in hiding and Matt Zeller, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and co-founder of No One Left Behind.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

