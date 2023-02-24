New lawsuit may help provide answers about Malcolm X’s assassination

Geoff Bennett:

On February 21, 1965, Malcolm X was killed in a hail of bullets just as he was about to give a speech in the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem, as his pregnant wife and children ducked for safety. He was 39 years old.

Three men were arrested and convicted of the crime. In November 2021, after decades of doubts surrounding the case, and following the release of the Netflix documentary "Who Killed Malcolm X?" the Manhattan district attorney reopened the case.

Two men who were convicted of murdering Malcolm X in 1966 were exonerated after serving decades in prison. And the district attorney admitted that the FBI and NYPD at the time withheld evidence.

Benjamin Crump, Attorney for Family of Malcolm X: The New York Police Department, the FBI, the district attorney of New York had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X. And they also fraudulently concealed that information, most importantly, from the family of Malcolm X.