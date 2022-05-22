New Mexico wildfires leave devastation amid historic drought

In New Mexico, thousands of firefighters are battling a colossal wildfire that has become the largest in state history. A historic drought coupled with climate change has led to longer and more destructive wildfires across the West. Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University and author of “The New Climate War” joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

