New Minneapolis police chief on changing the department after George Floyd’s murder

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Simeon Lancaster
Simeon Lancaster
Leave your feedback
George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis three years ago led to a widespread push for police reform and racial justice. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro sat down with the new police chief in Minneapolis to talk about the challenges of the past few years and the department's future.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more