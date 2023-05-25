New Minneapolis police chief on changing the department after George Floyd’s murder

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Audio

George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis three years ago led to a widespread push for police reform and racial justice. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro sat down with the new police chief in Minneapolis to talk about the challenges of the past few years and the department's future.

Listen to this Segment

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
By —

Simeon Lancaster

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch