New poll gives insight into challenges 2024 candidates face in their own parties

Domenico Montanaro:

Right.

And I think the biggest issue for Trump when you look inside these numbers of people saying that they don't want him or don't think that he's the best fit for 2024, he's really struggling with white-collar voters, people who make more than $50,000 a year, people who are college graduates.

And these are all people who DeSantis is actually doing well with. When you look at Trump's numbers and DeSantis' numbers, it's like they're mirror images of each other when you look inside their favorability ratings. You can see, with voters without a college degree, Trump does better. Voters with college degrees, DeSantis does better. Less than $50,000 a year, Trump does better. More than $50,000 a year, DeSantis does better.

And with those Republican-leaning independents, that's where Trump really struggles. He's at 50 percent — 57 percent favorability, with that group, but really the dislike of Trump is what's so much higher than for DeSantis. And DeSantis has a lot to prove

Look, this is very early. We have to say that there is room for a anti-Trump candidate who can appeal to those white-collar workers. But the problem is, how many of them are going to get in? If they flood the zone, a multicandidate environment is something that could ultimately help Trump because he does have a share of the pie.

Used to say in 2016 that it seems like it's made of titanium. Maybe the metal has melted a little bit, but he still has a very sizable chunk of Republicans. And if a lot of other Republicans flood the zone, it could give Trump an easy path to the nomination.