New report finds U.S. is deporting Central American kids to Mexico

Caitlin Dickerson:

Well, I think the easiest way to understand it is to put yourself in the shoes of a parent.

So there are a lot of different circumstances that are leading kids to cross the American border alone, but at least one of them, which is quite common, is parents end up staying back in the home country, and a child makes the journey to the United States on their own, because they don't feel safe, again, for a number of different reasons.

They cross the American border alone, and the parent has an expectation of where their child is going to end up. And almost in every case, when we know that a child crosses the border alone, they have somebody in the United States who's waiting for them.

But now what we're talking about is, again, this unprecedented policy that — under which the administration started expelling kids back to their home countries, often without notifying parents. That was surprising enough. And now what we have learned and what we have reported today is that some kids, rather than being expelled back into their home countries, are being sent to different country, Mexico, where they have no connections, and sent into the hands of child welfare authorities there.

So, again, I think the easiest way to understand why this is such a big deal, why it's so concerning for parents is if you put yourself in their position and you find your child ends up in a country that you didn't expect them to.