New report on Uvalde shooting details ‘epic failure’ of law enforcement

Tony Plohetski, The Austin-American Statesman:

I think this report is filled with so many wrenching revelations.

And it really does paint the most complete picture of what happened that horrible day. Keep in mind that, over the past seven-and-a-half weeks, we have gotten information in dribs and drabs. And, unfortunately, so much of that information has proven to be false. And authorities have found themselves having to amend statements or correct them, or, in some cases, throw them out altogether.

So, the fact that we now have a written report that is based on the testimony of dozens of people, including many law enforcement officials there, it really does paint the scene.

Tragically, though, the more information we learn from going through this report, it really is renewing so much pain and so much loss for the families of Uvalde. And it really does show just such an epic failure of law enforcement in responding to everything that was going on that day.