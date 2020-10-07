New report suggests DOJ was ‘driving force’ behind Trump’s family separations

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the New York Times story is based off an exclusive look at a draft report that's still in the works by the Justice Department's internal watchdog. It's part of an ongoing review of the department's role in the Trump administration's disastrous zero tolerance policy that separated kids from parents at the U.S. Southern border.

The review is based on internal e-mails, on documents, and interviews with more than 45 officials.

Katie Benner is one of The New York Times reporters who broke the story, and she joins me now.

Katie, welcome to the "NewsHour."

If you think back to this family separation policy, so much of the focus, so much of the criticism has been on a different agency, on DHS, on Homeland Security, and on then head of the agency Kirstjen Nielsen.

The draft report you saw, what does it shows about the Justice Department's role in that policy?