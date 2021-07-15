New revelations show Trump’s threats against democracy are ‘still very real,’ Panetta says

Leon Panetta:

Yes, there's no question that General Milley was very concerned about what exactly the president was up to, and I think for good cause.

I mean, after all, let's just look at the evidence that we have almost from the president himself. He refused to accept the results of the election. He has — he refused to concede and allow for a peaceful transfer of power. He also was clear that he was going to promote this big lie that somehow the election was stolen.

He told the vice president to basically ignore his constitutional responsibility and send the issues back to the states. And then he spoke to a crowd and clearly incited that mob to march on the Capitol of the United States.

And so we had — we have a president who clearly was not willing to abide by the Constitution. And I think the fear that General Milley had was that, if this president doesn't want to follow the Constitution of the United States and his oath to office, then what else is he up to? And what else could he do that might endanger the country?

And that's when I believe that concern that the president might, in fact, empower the military to somehow determine the results of the election, it's something that, frankly, concerned not just Secretary Esper and General Milley. It concerned 10 former secretaries of defense, who were concerned about just exactly what the president would do in using the military.