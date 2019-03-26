New treatments yield hope for stopping tuberculosis, world’s leading infectious killer

Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba:

There's a certain way T.B. looks when it's in your lymph node.

So, the doctor, who knew I was a medical student, turned it into a lesson. He was like, "Hey, do you know what caseous necrosis is?"

And I was like, "T.B."

And then he's like, "Yes, you have got it."

Then, on a Saturday morning, I got a phone call. They said: "Now, look, your results have come back. You have got MDR."