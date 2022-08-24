New York, Florida primaries renew Democrats’ hopes for the midterms

Pat Ryan:

Well, this goes back to a lot of things that I learned as a West Point cadet, as an Army officer.

It's about finding that common ground, remembering that we're all in this with a purpose and a mission greater than ourselves. Sometimes, it takes a lot of work to bring that out in people, because everyone is distrustful right now. Everyone is exhausted. Everyone is near or at their wit's end.

And that's where leadership is even more important. I mean, I had this incredible challenge and privilege to guide our community through this pandemic. And I saw some real moments of division, but, largely, we were able to hold it together by reminding each other that there is reason to be hopeful. There is reason to be optimistic. There is reason to remember we're all in this together.

And I know that sometimes that sounds almost naive, but so much of our campaign in this special election was saying, in a moment of real darkness and division, we have to continue to lead with hope and optimism and remind people that we're heading in a better direction.