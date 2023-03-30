New York grand jury indicts Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case, lawyer says

Geoff Bennett:

It's the first time any ex-president has been charged in a criminal case. And it comes as Mr. Trump is running for president again in 2024.

We turn now to two former federal prosecutors, Renato Mariotti and Jessica Roth.

Thank you both for being with us.

And, Jessica Roth, I think it's fair to say that we were not expecting an indictment today. Of course, the grand jury conducts its work in secret. But we knew the Manhattan grand jury works on Mondays and Wednesdays, and there was reporting that the jury was planning to take off much of April for a preplanned break.

Walk us through how this jury would have arrived at an indictment today.