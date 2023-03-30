Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, a New York grand jury indicts former President Trump over hush money payments to a porn star. An American reporter is detained in Russia on spying charges for the first time since the Cold War. Plus, more uncertainty ahead for homeless people in Washington, D.C. as the city phases out its COVID-era hotel housing program.
Support Provided By:
Learn more