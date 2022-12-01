New York mayor orders some homeless people involuntarily hospitalized for mental illness

William Brangham:

The mayor said city hospitals would also be required to develop ongoing treatment options for those that were admitted.

For more on the challenges and questions surrounding this plan, I'm joined by Sam Tsemberis. He's the founder of Pathways to Housing, which is a national homeless advocacy organization that started in New York City.

Sam Tsemberis, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I know that you have worked for years trying to help people who don't have a home, who are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse disorders, to try to help those people.

So, from your perspective, what do you make of the mayor's plan?

Sam Tsemberis, Founder and CEO, Pathways to Housing: Well, thanks for having me on, William, and it's good to be back with you.

The mayor's plan came as a bit of a surprise to me, a very disappointing surprise, because I have been working in this field for decades, as you say. And another well-intentioned mayor almost 35 years ago in New York City by the name of Ed Koch had a similar, had exactly the same, actually, proposal to take people who were apparently a danger to themselves or gravely disabled off the streets involuntarily, bring them to the hospital for treatment.

And this was an idea of a compassionate approach, as Mayor Adams just said, a moral obligation to do something about homelessness. Yes, we do have a moral obligation to do something about homelessness, but that something has to be informed by evidence and experience.

We already know that involuntary treatment in a psychiatric hospital is not a solution to homelessness. Housing is a solution to homelessness, and follow-up mental health support services are what helps people with mental illness do better.