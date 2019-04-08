News Wrap: 4 Americans killed by bomb in Afghanistan

Judy Woodruff:

The classification includes U.S. sanctions that will take effect in one week. In turn, Iran's Security Council today put U.S. forces on Iran's list of terrorist groups.

We will take a deeper look at the significance of today's move. That's later in the program.

Three U.S. service members and an American employed by a private contractor died today in Afghanistan. Pentagon officials said they were killed by an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. Three other U.S. service members were wounded. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

Activists in Sudan say that attempts by security forces to quash a sit-in protest set off widespread violence today. Protesters were demanding that President Omar al-Bashir step down. A soldier was killed trying to protect them. It happened in Khartoum, where at least six people have died in clashes since Saturday. Online video from the weekend showed thousands massed outside the Defense Ministry, one of the largest rallies since they began in December.

In Libya, the death toll from fighting between rival Libyan factions topped 50 people, as Eastern Libyan forces struck Tripoli's only functioning airport. They're battling troops aligned with the U.N.-backed government to take control of the capital city. The U.N. appealed for an immediate truce, while the European Union's top diplomat admitted the situation was deteriorating.