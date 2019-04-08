News Wrap: 4 Americans killed by bomb in Afghanistan

In our news wrap Monday, three U.S. service members and an American contractor died in Afghanistan. Pentagon officials said they were killed by an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. The Taliban claimed responsibility. Also, activists in Sudan say attempts by security forces to quash a protest set off widespread violence, killing at least six people since Saturday.
Judy Woodruff:
And there was still another major departure in the Trump administration today. U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is leaving his post. Alles is a former Marine general who previously served in Customs and Border Protection. President Trump has picked career Secret Service official James Murray as his replacement. The White House said that Alles will be leaving shortly, although the agency said he would leave in May.
The Trump administration has designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as — quote — "a foreign terrorist organization." It's the first time that the U.S. has branded part of another government in that way. The IRGC is a paramilitary group formed after Iran's 1979 revolution to defend the government.
But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it has a long history of terror.
Mike Pompeo:
For 40 years, the Islamic Republic's Revolution Guard Corps has actively engaged in terrorism and created, supported and directed other terrorist groups. The IRGC masquerades as a legitimate military organization, but none of us should be fooled.
Judy Woodruff:
The classification includes U.S. sanctions that will take effect in one week. In turn, Iran's Security Council today put U.S. forces on Iran's list of terrorist groups.
We will take a deeper look at the significance of today's move. That's later in the program.
Three U.S. service members and an American employed by a private contractor died today in Afghanistan. Pentagon officials said they were killed by an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. Three other U.S. service members were wounded. The Taliban claimed responsibility.
Activists in Sudan say that attempts by security forces to quash a sit-in protest set off widespread violence today. Protesters were demanding that President Omar al-Bashir step down. A soldier was killed trying to protect them. It happened in Khartoum, where at least six people have died in clashes since Saturday. Online video from the weekend showed thousands massed outside the Defense Ministry, one of the largest rallies since they began in December.
In Libya, the death toll from fighting between rival Libyan factions topped 50 people, as Eastern Libyan forces struck Tripoli's only functioning airport. They're battling troops aligned with the U.N.-backed government to take control of the capital city. The U.N. appealed for an immediate truce, while the European Union's top diplomat admitted the situation was deteriorating.
Federica Mogherini:
Definitely not going in the right direction. The responsibility that lies on our shoulders on showing unity and responsibility in this moment in support to the U.N. efforts is extreme.
Judy Woodruff:
The U.N. estimates that at least 2,800 people have been forced to flee the violence in Tripoli. The U.S. also temporarily withdrew some American troops amid the fighting.
Back in this country, 13 parents ensnared in a nationwide college admissions bribery case have agreed to plead guilty. That includes former "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman. She's accused of paying a consultant $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT score; 33 parents, in all, are charged in the multimillion-dollar scheme to get their children into selective universities.
Stocks were mixed on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 84 points to close at 26341. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, and the S&P 500 added three.
And the Baylor University Lady Bears are celebrating their NCAA women's basketball championship win. They narrowly beat out defending championship — champion Notre Dame last night in an 82-81 victory. Baylor's Chloe Jackson drove the game-winning layup with just 3.9 seconds left on the clock, earning the team its first championship title in seven years.
