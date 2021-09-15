News Wrap: Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team escape to Pakistan

Judy Woodruff:

Some Republicans have charged that Milley overstepped his authority and have called for him to be fired.

The two Koreas traded missile tests today, amid rising tensions. South Korea fired its first ballistic missile from a submarine, with President Moon Jae-in looking on. He called it a deterrence against the North. Earlier, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea.

Pakistan is warning that it cannot take any more Afghan refugees. The national security adviser says his country already hosts three million displaced Afghans. Members of the Afghan women's soccer team, along with coaches and families, have crossed into Pakistan. They will seek asylum in other countries.

Back in the United States, President Biden carried his campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations to major U.S. corporations today. He met with officials of Walt Disney, Kaiser Permanente, and others, and said many are moving to mandate shots, including one in particular.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: The vaccine requirements work, and more companies are instituting them. Even at FOX News, they require it. And I'm not being facetious when I say that. I — but it's interesting that they have stepped forward and done that as well.