News Wrap: Alleged Pan Am 103 bomber extradited to U.S. to face charges

In our news wrap Sunday, a Libyan suspect in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 is in U.S. custody and will face federal charges, American forces killed two ISIS officials in Syria, University of South California quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, and community activist and feminist icon Dorothy Pitman Hughes died at 84.
