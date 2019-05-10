News Wrap: Amid escalating tensions, U.S. boosts military presence near Iran

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. China trade talks have ended, for now. The new tariffs have just begun. President Trump imposed the higher 25 percent levies overnight in a bid to bring Beijing to an agreement. And he promised they will help, not hurt the U.S. But the latest negotiations ended without resolving the standoff. And U.S. farmers, in particular, are bracing for further pain.

We will have an extended report after the news summary.

Wall Street managed a modest rally, despite the ongoing China tensions. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 114 points to close at 25942. The Nasdaq rose six, and the S&P 500 added 10.

A top House Democrat issued subpoenas today for six years of President Trump's tax returns. Congressman Richard Neal chairs the Ways and Means Committee. He had already made a formal request for the returns, but the Treasury Department rejected it this week. This comes on the day the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee says he is open to further talks on obtaining the full Mueller report.

Chairman Democrat Jerry Nadler sent a letter today to Attorney General William Barr. The committee voted this week to hold Barr in contempt for not releasing the full report. Also today, Nadler announced that special counsel Robert Mueller will not testify before Congress next week, but the talks continue on another date.

The U.S. and Iran kept up a war of words today. Tensions escalated this week over U.S. claims of unspecified threats by Tehran. Today, the U.S. military confirmed that B-52 bombers have arrived in Qatar, and the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is nearing the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon also announced that it will send a Patriot missile battery to the region.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan warned Iran to tread carefully.