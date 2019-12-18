News Wrap: Appeals court strikes down ACA individual mandate

John Yang:

There is other news tonight.

A federal appeals court struck down part of Obamacare today, but it stopped short of throwing out the entire law. The three-judge panel in New Orleans today agreed with a lower court in Texas that the individual mandate to buy health insurance is unconstitutional. Congress had already gutted that provision. The rest of the law goes back to the lower court for further review.

A New York judge has dropped state charges of mortgage fraud against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. That indictment was widely seen as an attempt to keep Manafort in prison even if President Trump pardons him for his federal crimes. Manafort is now serving a seven-year sentence for those convictions, which are linked to the Russia investigation.

In Australia, unprecedented summer heat gripped the continent for a second day. The nationwide average temperature on Tuesday was 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the hottest on record. Today, temperatures in some places reached 118. The heat wave has helped fuel dozens of wildfires. Elsewhere, children played in fountains, and many families took to local beaches.

Experts said the readings are extraordinary by any standard.