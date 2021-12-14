News Wrap: At least 60 dead after gas tanker explosion in Haiti

Judy Woodruff:

Haiti has already seen its president assassinated this year and an earthquake that killed more than 2, 200 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Back in this country, the U.S. House of Representatives moved to advance criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. He has refused to testifying about the assault on the U.S. Capitol last January. The U.S. Justice Department will decide whether to prosecute Meadows.

We will return to this after the news summary.

Congress is also on the verge of raising the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion. It passed the Senate this afternoon 50-49, with no Republican support, and it went on to the House of Representatives. The U.S. Treasury had set tomorrow as the deadline for action.

As of tonight, the COVID pandemic has left 800,000 nearly dead across the United States. That's out of just over five million worldwide. The milestone came one year since vaccinations began.

New data today suggests Pfizer's COVID vaccine is 70 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations from the Omicron variant. Findings from South Africa also indicate that the two-dose vaccine is less effective at preventing Omicron infections. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned today that Omicron is spreading faster than previous variants.