What the Jan. 6 panel hopes to learn from Meadows, and how executive privilege affects it

Judy Woodruff:

Meadows' refusal to cooperate and the committee's recommendation to hold him in contempt of Congress raise questions about executive privilege and about what information the committee is owed.

For some answers, we turn to Jonathan Shaub. He is a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law and a contributing editor at Lawfare. He previously served in the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice.

And before I come to you, Jonathan Shaub, I want to clarify.

I said the issue was taken up in the Senate. It was in the House, the House select committee, of course, where this investigation is under way.

But let me just ask you about Mr. Meadows. He is yet another witness who won't testify before this House select committee. But they have received documents. They have received some information. So is the committee being stymied, or are they making progress?

Jonathan Shaub, University of Kentucky: Well, I think they're being stymied with respect to the information that Meadows has that maybe nobody else has, what was going on that day in the White House, what was President Trump doing.

And Meadows is probably one of the only sources from whom they could get that information. But they have a ton of other information. They revealed yesterday they had interviewed, I think, over 300 witnesses. They have a ton of documents, including some from Meadows himself.

So it seems like they will be able to piece together what happened and what was going on for the most part. But I do think there's probably certain pieces of information relating specifically to what was happening in the White House that they may not be able to get as long as Meadows and others who may have that information continue to refuse to provide it.