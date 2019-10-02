News Wrap: Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after heart procedure

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A sell-off hit Wall Street for the second straight day, amid worries over trade and the economy.

The Trump administration announced tariffs targeting $7.5 billion in goods from Europe. And a private survey found that U.S. hiring slowed in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost nearly 500 points to close at 26078. The Nasdaq fell 123 points, and the S&P 500 gave up 52.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced today to 10 years behind bars for the murder of a black neighbor a year ago. Guyger said she entered the wrong apartment and shot a man she thought was an intruder. She could have gotten life in prison, and a crowd outside the court booed when the sentence was announced.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has called off campaigning, for now, after a heart procedure. The Vermont senator is 78. He had chest pains in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and doctors inserted two stents into a blocked artery.

This afternoon, Sanders tweeted that he is feeling good, and he touted his push for Medicare for all.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin today dismissed fears of his country meddling in U.S. elections, even making a joke of it. The Kremlin has denied U.S. findings that it interfered in the 2016 presidential election. At a forum in Moscow, Putin made light of the issue, and pretended to confide that Russia has similar plans for 2020.