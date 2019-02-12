News Wrap: Biden eulogizes John Dingell at memorial service

Judy Woodruff:

Pompeo is on a five-nation European tour. He travels to Poland tomorrow. And we will be hearing from him on the "NewsHour" tomorrow.

A top British official today condemned an attack on a BBC cameraman at a Trump rally. A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat violently pushed the cameraman at the event in El Paso, Texas, last night. The British foreign secretary called it unacceptable.

Later, a White House statement said President Trump wants rally-goers to be respectful and peaceful.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly will run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona as a Democrat. He says he hopes to challenge Republican Martha McSally in November to fill out the late John McCain's term. McSally was appointed to the seat last year. Kelly has campaigned for gun control since his wife, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, was severely wounded in 2011.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom is setting aside plans to build a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. He announced it today in his first state of the state address. He said the project is way over budget, at $77 billion, and years behind schedule. Instead, he said he's looking at a line between two Central Valley cities, Bakersfield and Merced.

In economic news, the national debt passed $22 trillion today. That is $2 trillion more than when President Trump took office.

And Wall Street rallied on news of the tentative border security deal. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 372 points to close at 25425. The Nasdaq rose 106, and the S&P 500 added nearly 35.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": we talk to a senator who helped craft the deal on border security to avoid the shutdown; a guilty verdict in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman; an on-the-ground report from a crisis-torn Venezuela; and much more.