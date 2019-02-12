News Wrap: Biden eulogizes John Dingell at memorial service

In our news wrap Tuesday, the Senate approved a sweeping public lands bill by a huge majority, 92 to 8. The measure would add a million acres of protected wilderness, expand several national parks and create four new national monuments. It now goes to the House. Also, former Vice President Joe Biden eulogized the late Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., at his memorial service in Dearborn, Michigan.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman "El Chapo" was found guilty on all counts in his federal drug trafficking trial in New York. He had spent decades smuggling vast quantities of drugs into the U.S. as head of the Sinaloa cartel.
Today, federal prosecutors lauded the verdict after a three-month trial.
-
Richard Donoghue:
This conviction is a victory for the American people, who have suffered so long and so much, while Guzman made billions pouring poison over our southern border.
This conviction is a victory to the Mexican people, who have lost more than 100,000 lives in drug related violence. This conviction is a victory for every family…
-
Judy Woodruff:
Sorry about that audio.
But Guzman now faces decades in prison. We will have an in-depth look at the verdict and its implications later in the program.
The man who served longer in Congress than anyone in history, John Dingell, was remembered today in the city that knew him best. The Michigan Democrat represented the Dearborn area for 59 years, before retiring in 2014.
Today, former Vice President Joe Biden eulogized Dingell and recalled his long role in shaping the nation's laws.
-
Joe Biden:
Look behind our page in history, and there he is, there he is. John's holding the gavel when Medicare passes in the House. I remember John and I standing next to President Obama, John's sitting next to him, me standing to his right, when we passed the Affordable Care — we signed the Affordable Care Act.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Bad weather in Michigan prevented some 60 lawmakers from flying into Dearborn for the funeral. Their plane turned back, but they held an impromptu midair service in his honor instead.
Dingell will be buried on Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery after a Washington, D.C., service.
The same storm that disrupted the congressional flight to Michigan also lashed much of the Upper Midwest. Parts of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota got up to a foot of snow overnight and into today, fouling roads and stranding drivers. The Pacific Northwest also got more rain and snow. It was the third storm to hit Washington state this month, and it closed schools and businesses around Seattle and elsewhere.
In Slovakia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned today of rising Russian and Chinese influence, 30 years after the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. Pompeo stopped at the Gate of Freedom memorial in Bratislava. It is dedicated to Slovaks who died attempting to flee communist Czechoslovakia.
Later, at a news conference, the secretary issued his warning:
-
Mike Pompeo:
Russia is not the only nation that seeks to erode sovereignty and freedom in Europe. I raised in my meeting with the foreign minister the need to guard against China's economic and other efforts to create dependence and manipulate your political system.
We want to make sure that our friends and allies, our NATO partners, those who are inside of the E.U., we want to make sure that they're aware of those risks. And that's our task.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Pompeo is on a five-nation European tour. He travels to Poland tomorrow. And we will be hearing from him on the "NewsHour" tomorrow.
A top British official today condemned an attack on a BBC cameraman at a Trump rally. A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat violently pushed the cameraman at the event in El Paso, Texas, last night. The British foreign secretary called it unacceptable.
Later, a White House statement said President Trump wants rally-goers to be respectful and peaceful.
Former astronaut Mark Kelly will run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona as a Democrat. He says he hopes to challenge Republican Martha McSally in November to fill out the late John McCain's term. McSally was appointed to the seat last year. Kelly has campaigned for gun control since his wife, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, was severely wounded in 2011.
California's Governor Gavin Newsom is setting aside plans to build a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. He announced it today in his first state of the state address. He said the project is way over budget, at $77 billion, and years behind schedule. Instead, he said he's looking at a line between two Central Valley cities, Bakersfield and Merced.
In economic news, the national debt passed $22 trillion today. That is $2 trillion more than when President Trump took office.
And Wall Street rallied on news of the tentative border security deal. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 372 points to close at 25425. The Nasdaq rose 106, and the S&P 500 added nearly 35.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": we talk to a senator who helped craft the deal on border security to avoid the shutdown; a guilty verdict in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman; an on-the-ground report from a crisis-torn Venezuela; and much more.
