News Wrap: Biden promises India help to combat COVID, including sharing vaccines

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: President Biden spoke with India's prime minister, as that country's COVID crisis kept growing.

The Indian Health Ministry reported another 323,000 infections and nearly 2,800 deaths over 24 hours. Mr. Biden said he promised U.S. help, including vaccine.

Meanwhile, foreign aid began trickling into India, including ventilators and other supplies. But many complained it isn't coming fast enough.