News Wrap: Biden signs debt limit deal in final days before deadline

In our news wrap Saturday, Biden signed the bipartisan deal to suspend the debt limit and avoid a potentially catastrophic default, three Israeli troops and an Egyptian officer died in an unusual shootout on the Israel-Egypt border, more than 280 people died in India’s worst train crash in over two decades, and a federal judge struck down a Tennessee law that targeted drag shows.
