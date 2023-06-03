Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what’s next for the country after the debt limit deal, and what is happening with the fast-growing field of candidates vying for president. Then, some states are moving to make it easier to put kids to work and pay them less for their labor. Plus, we hear from valedictorians across the country about their hopes for the future.
