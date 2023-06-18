News Wrap: Blinken holds ‘constructive’ talks with China’s foreign minister

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, Secretary of State Blinken met with Chinese officials in Beijing, Israel’s prime minister said his judicial overhaul plan is moving ahead, a new three-day cease-fire went into effect in Sudan, gun violence across the U.S. left multiple people dead, nearly 100 people have died in a heat wave in India, and Swiss voters approved a law targeting net zero emissions by 2050.
