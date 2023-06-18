June 18, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the challenges faced by Native American communities whose tribal lands stretch across modern borders. Then, how a cancer drug shortage is forcing doctors to change how they treat patients. We also hear the story of an openly gay man who was a driving force of the civil rights movement. Plus, a gay son recounts his dad’s advice on how to live his life.

