News Wrap: Bolivia’s ousted Morales goes into exile in Mexico

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The Supreme Court allowed a lawsuit to go forward against Remington Arms over the school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. The company manufactures the AR-15 rifle that a gunman used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators.

We will look at the details later in the program.

At the Roger Stone trial, testimony today suggested that President Trump knew WikiLeaks would release e-mails from the Clinton campaign in 2016, something that he denies. But his former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates — that is the president's deputy manager, campaign manager — testified today about a phone call between Stone and Mr. Trump apparently involving an impending WikiLeaks release.

Roger Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress. Closing arguments in the trial are tomorrow.

The ousted president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, went into exile in Mexico today. He had resigned on Sunday, under military pressure, after weeks of protests over alleged fraud in his reelection. After landing in Mexico City, Morales called his ouster a coup. He vowed to continue the struggle, and appealed for peace in Bolivia.