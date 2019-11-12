News Wrap: Bolivia’s ousted Morales goes into exile in Mexico

In our news wrap Tuesday, ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales went into exile in Mexico, after first appealing for peace in Bolivia and expressing gratitude to the Mexican president for protecting him. Also, protesters in Hong Kong blocked traffic and battled police in a series of confrontations. They were met by tear gas and rubber bullets, one day after a demonstrator was shot by police.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The Supreme Court allowed a lawsuit to go forward against Remington Arms over the school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. The company manufactures the AR-15 rifle that a gunman used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators.
We will look at the details later in the program.
At the Roger Stone trial, testimony today suggested that President Trump knew WikiLeaks would release e-mails from the Clinton campaign in 2016, something that he denies. But his former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates — that is the president's deputy manager, campaign manager — testified today about a phone call between Stone and Mr. Trump apparently involving an impending WikiLeaks release.
Roger Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress. Closing arguments in the trial are tomorrow.
The ousted president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, went into exile in Mexico today. He had resigned on Sunday, under military pressure, after weeks of protests over alleged fraud in his reelection. After landing in Mexico City, Morales called his ouster a coup. He vowed to continue the struggle, and appealed for peace in Bolivia.
Evo Morales (through translator):
I would like to say for there not to be any more bloodshed, more confrontations. We have decided to resign for the people. I would like to say to you, we are very grateful that the president of Mexico and the Bolivian people saved my life.
Judy Woodruff:
Bolivia's military has now sent troops into the streets of the capital, La Paz, to help restore order.
Protesters in Hong Kong blocked traffic and battled police again today in a series of confrontations. Thousands flooded central Hong Kong, and were met by police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. After nightfall, protesters burned barricades. The trouble came a day after a protester was shot dead by police and another man was set on fire.
New violence erupted today between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants backed by Iran. Israeli airstrikes killed a senior commander of the group in Gaza, plus eight others. The militants fired back with rockets, reaching as far as Tel Aviv. There were no Israeli casualties. A second airstrike targeted an Islamic Jihad commander in Syria, but he survived.
In Australia, dry conditions and high winds pushed ferocious wildfires into the suburbs of Sydney. In all, at least 85 fires were burning across New South Wales. That is the country's most populous state. Fourteen were rated out of control, the most in decades. And officials warned that it could get worse.
Shane Fitzsimmons:
Given the forecast for very high and likely severe conditions ahead as we head into this weekend, and another really hot burst of air coming through New South Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we simply aren't going to get the upper hand on all of these fires.
Judy Woodruff:
The fires have destroyed at least 150 homes since Friday, amid some of the warmest conditions in a century.
Back in this country, former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. It was caused by bleeding from a recent fall. A spokeswoman said that Mr. Carter is resting comfortably at a hospital in Atlanta after a procedure with what she said were no complications.
He is 95 and the oldest ex-president ever.
Republican Mark Sanford has ended his bid for the Republican presidential nomination just two months after he began. The former South Carolina governor and congressman had hoped to challenge President Trump, but he says impeachment has made it impossible to get the public's attention.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has elected its first Hispanic leader, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez. He was chosen today at the conference meeting in Baltimore. Gomez was born in Mexico and has been a strong advocate for a more welcoming U.S. immigration policy.
A frigid air mass from Siberia brought deep cold across much of the eastern United States today. Commuters in Chicago braved single digits, while parts of Upstate New York got record snow. Even Southern states like Tennessee saw a blanketing of snow and chills.
Southwest Airlines is facing a January 31 deadline to inspect dozens of used Boeing 737s that it bought from foreign airlines. That's after the Federal Aviation Administration threatened to ground the jetliners. It's been reported they may not have had needed repairs that had needed repairs or had repairs that were never documented. Southwest insists that the aircraft are safe.
And on Wall Street, in a rare occurrence, the Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged. But the Nasdaq rose 21 points, and the S&P 500 added four.
A correction to a story we reported earlier tonight.
We said that a protester in Hong Kong yesterday was shot dead by police. In fact, that protester is still alive, but in serious condition.
Our apology.
