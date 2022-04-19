News Wrap: Bombings targeting Kabul schools kill at least 6, wound 17

In our news wrap Tuesday, the White House said it may appeal a federal court order against mask mandates for planes, trains and buses. Bombings targeting schools in Kabull kill at least six people and woundi 17. New developments in the killing of a 26-year-old Black man by a white Michigan police officer. And Disney escalates a fight with Florida’s governor over the state’s “don’t say gay” bill.

