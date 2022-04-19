Russian forces escalate attacks on Eastern Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

The Russian offensive in Eastern Ukraine took shape today, as Moscow pushed more troops into the Donbass region against dug-in Ukrainian forces. The U.S. says that it believes this latest Russian action is a prelude to an even larger offensive to come.

And, in the coming days, President Biden is expected to announce another military aid package similar in size to the $800 million in weapons the U.S. pledged last week.

Meantime the United Nations secretary-general call for a four-day truce to observe Orthodox Easter celebrated in both Ukraine and Russia and to get aid to desperate people suffering under the Russian onslaught.

Stephanie Sy begins our coverage.