News Wrap: Border Patrol employees under investigation for Facebook posts

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump tonight has rejected claims that he is fanning the flames of racism.

He ignited a storm of criticism on Sunday, attacking four Democrats in the U.S. Congress, all of them women of color. Today, he defended his attacks, saying again that — quote — "If you're not happy here, you can leave."

On another front, the president claim success in deportation raids that targeted some 2,000 people across the nation and raised fears in migrant communities. But there were a few signs that major raids had actually begun. Meanwhile, the administration declared most migrants will now be ineligible for legal asylum in the U.S. if they pass through another country first.

We will explore this and the president's attacks on the congresswomen after the news summary.

In the day's other news, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed that 70 current and former employees are under investigation for offensive posts about migrants and lawmakers. They belonged to a secret group on Facebook. It has been reported that Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost was also in the group, but it is unclear if she is under investigation.

A state judge in Virginia today sentenced James Fields to life in prison, plus 419 years, for a fatal attack at a white nationalist rally. He drove into counterprotesters in Charlottesville in 2017. Heather Heyer was killed, and more than two dozen others were hurt.

Heyer's mother said that today's sentence delivers a powerful warning.