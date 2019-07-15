Why Rep. Gallego says Republicans should be ‘ashamed’ of silence over Trump tweets

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.:

Well, look, this is just him trying to scare two populations, number one, the immigrant population, and, number two, his own population of Trump supporters and trying to get them to believe that there's this massive amount of people that need to be rounded up.

If you're under deportation orders, there is no necessity for you to declare that you're going to go round up people. Under — while you're under deportation orders, ICE could just be doing — conducting this in a very professional manner and go out and get those people.

The only thing that, I think, many of us worry about is to make sure that, while ICE is actually conducting this, that they're conducting this with everything in mind concerning everyone still has constitutional duties.

Also, we do know that a lot of these people under these deportation orders have not had a chance actually for them to speak to a judge. And so our concern at the end of the day is that the president is just using this, again, to scare people. And, to that degree, he has succeeded.