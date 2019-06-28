News Wrap: Carter says Russia got Trump elected in 2016

Judy Woodruff:

After the 2017 violence, President Trump drew heavy criticism when he said that both sides were to blame. Fields will be sentenced in state court on murder and other charges in mid-July.

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider President Trump's attempts to end DACA. That is the Obama era program that shields young migrants from deportation if they were brought into the U.S. illegally as children. The court announced today that it will hear arguments in the fall. For now, DACA protections remain in force.

In Missouri, the only health clinic providing abortions has won another reprieve. A state hearing officer today allowed the Saint Louis clinic to continue offering the service at least until August. The Planned Parenthood facility is fighting a state decision not to renew its license.

Today marked 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York City that galvanized the gay rights movement. In June 1969, a police raid on a gay club, the Stonewall Inn, sparked an uprising that turned into days of unrest and protests. Crowds gathered at the site today for rallies, parades and performances that will run through the weekend.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 73 points to close at 26600. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, and the S&P 500 added 16. Overall, the Dow had its best percentage gain for June since 1938, more than 7 percent. The S&P 500 jumped nearly 7 percent, its best June since 1955.

And the U.S. women's national soccer team is heading to the semifinals of the women's World Cup. The Americans beat host France today 2-1 in Paris. They face England in the semifinals on Tuesday.