Why is it so hot in Europe?

William Brangham:

In France, classrooms are empty after officials closed or restricted some 4,000 schools as a safety precaution. Today was France's hottest day on record. Temperatures there reached over 113 degrees.

A heat wave from sub-Saharan Africa has spread across large parts of Europe all week. The system spans from the U.K. to Italy to the Czech Republic. In Berlin, police deployed water cannons to salvage dying grass and trees. In Catalonia, firefighters struggled to control a wildfire under scorching temperatures.

Tonight, Paris was baking as the U.S. women's soccer team defeated France at the World Cup.

While it's difficult to attribute any particular weather event to climate change, there's growing evidence that climate change is changing the way the jet stream flows, and that can make these events worse.

Michael Mann is at atmospheric scientist at Penn State University.