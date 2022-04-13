News Wrap: CDC extends COVID mask mandate for air travel, public transit

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, the CDC extended a COVID mask requirements for air travel and public transit for two more weeks, the head of the WHO said Ukraine gets far more attention than those suffering in non-white nations, police in New York arrested the man wanted in Tuesday's mass shooting on a subway train, and a dispute over immigration policy led to gridlocked at the Texas border.
