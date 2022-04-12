News Wrap: Shanghai loosens COVID lockdown, allowing residents to find supplies

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap, more than 6.5 million people in Shanghai began venturing outside after a two-week COVID lockdown, New York's lieutenant governor has been arrested in a federal corruption probe, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for violating COVID restrictions, and an Israeli police officer shot and killed a Palestinian man at a check point.
