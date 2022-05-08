News Wrap: China loyalist elected as Hong Kong’s next leader

In our news wrap Sunday, a staunch Beijing loyalist has been elected as Hong Kong's next chief executive in a rubber-stamp committee vote, Nepali Sherpa Kami Rita scaled Mnt. Everest for a record 26th time, and the Kentucky Derby saw one of the greatest underdog finishes in the history of the sport as Rich Strike overcame 80-1 odds in a come-from-behind victory.

