Dozens feared dead in Russian strike on school as Ukrainians vow to fight on in Mariupol

First Lady Jill Biden spent part of this Mother's Day making an unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, as America’s top diplomat returned to the post in Kyiv for the first time since the war began. Meanwhile, Russian attacks continued overnight, including a strike on a school in eastern Ukraine that officials fear killed dozens. Nick Schifrin reports from Kharkiv.

