News Wrap: Civilians, foreign diplomats evacuated from Sudan conflict

In our news wrap Sunday, U.S. special forces airlifted embassy employees out of Sudan as fighting continues in the North African nation, former Vice President Mike Pence said at a gathering in Iowa that a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks should be considered, and the retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and will begin closing stores around the country.

