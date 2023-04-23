Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, recent high-profile shootings reignite the debate over “stand your ground” laws. Then, we look at how artificial intelligence is being used to create hoax images and sounds known as deepfakes. Plus, how climate change is raising tensions over control of the Arctic’s resources and shipping routes.
Support Provided By:
Learn more