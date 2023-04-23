April 23, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, recent high-profile shootings reignite the debate over “stand your ground” laws. Then, we look at how artificial intelligence is being used to create hoax images and sounds known as deepfakes. Plus, how climate change is raising tensions over control of the Arctic’s resources and shipping routes.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch