News Wrap: Commerce Department says economic growth slowed in 2nd quarter

Judy Woodruff:

North Korea, in other news, has declared that its test of a new missile this week was — quote — "a solemn warning" to South Korea.

The message from leader Kim Jong-un was delivered today on North Korean state TV. It called for the South to stop buying new weapons and to end military drills with the U.S.

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters flooded the city's airport, trying to focus international attention on their cause. More than 1,000 people staged a sit-in to condemn police use of force and last Sunday's gang attack on activists at a subway station. They plan another march tomorrow in the area where that attack took place.

Blistering heat began to ease across Western Europe today after racking up records yesterday at well over 100 degrees. Still, tourists in Rome and elsewhere had to work to stay cool today with water bottles and public fountains. Others brought along umbrellas for shade.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, United Nations weather experts warned the superheated air from Africa is heading for Greenland where an earlier heat wave already left its mark.