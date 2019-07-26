How dated voting equipment exposes elections to interference

Tammy Patrick:

So, the money that was spent last year — and much of it was done to help shore up the system. So we now have what they call Albert sensor.

And some of this is laid out in the report. Some of the kind of wonky technical aspects that were done to protect our elections were done because, and only because, of that funding. But that funding wasn't enough to replate voting equipment in every jurisdiction in this country.

And there are voting systems out there that people are using that they have been using for 10, 15 years or more. What's critical is to know that we have a paper backup for the ballots, so should there be any sort of technical problem, we still have the paper to review, that we can do post-election audits and make sure that the equipment is functioning properly.

And not all of this older equipment has the same sort of capability. And that's why we need to have a steady stream of resource allocations to fund our elections properly and show that they are really a critical part of our infrastructure and something that we value.