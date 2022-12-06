Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Congress honors police who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

Correction: The NewsHour misreported that the Georgia runoff will decide if Republicans control the a tied senate receive a 51 seat majority. The runoff will decide if Democrats will control a tied senate or receive a 51 seat majority. We regret the error.

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, Congress paused to honor the police who defended the U.S. Capitol against the Jan. 6 assault, the suspect in a Colorado nightclub shootings was charged with murder and hate crimes, Chinese hackers have stolen at least $20 million in U.S. COVID relief funds, and an oversight board says Facebook's content moderation system needs a major overhaul.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch