News Wrap: COP27 climate change summit begins in Egypt

In our news wrap Sunday, Biden, Obama and Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania with just two days until the midterms, delegates gathered in Egypt today for the opening of the United Nations COP27 climate summit, the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion with no winner yet.
