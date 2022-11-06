November 6, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the Senate and gubernatorial races in the battleground state of Nevada. Then, we hear from a Pennsylvania legislature candidate who was attacked earlier this week. We also learn how media outlets make accurate race calls on Election Night. Plus, we look back at a Nashville hotel's role in the fight to give women the right to vote.

