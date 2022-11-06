Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the Senate and gubernatorial races in the battleground state of Nevada. Then, we hear from a Pennsylvania legislature candidate who was attacked earlier this week. We also learn how media outlets make accurate race calls on Election Night. Plus, we look back at a Nashville hotel's role in the fight to give women the right to vote.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: