News Wrap: Details emerge about the night Jeffrey Epstein died

Amna Nawaz:

Stocks went into a free fall on Wall Street today, after the bond market stoked fears of a recession. Germany also reported its economy shrank in the second quarter, raising concerns about a global slowdown. The disappointing economic news caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to plummet 800 points to close at 25,479. The Nasdaq fell 242 points and the S&P-500 slipped more than 85. We will take a closer look at the market's volatility later in the program.

In Hong Kong, flights at the international airport resumed a day after tense clashes broke out between riot police and pro-democracy protesters. Smaller, peaceful demonstrations continued inside the terminal, with scores of signs calling for Democratic reforms and the resignation of the territory's chief executive, Carrie Lam. We'll have more on the protests' impact and China's response right after the news summary.

Back in this country, more revelations emerged today about the two guards tasked with monitoring accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell the night he died by apparent suicide. New reports allege the guards fell asleep during their shift and later falsified records to cover up their failure to check on him every half hour, as required. Falsifying log entries can constitute a federal crime.

Hundreds of child sex abuse lawsuits were filed in New York today as the state opened a temporary window for adult victims to bring their cases to court. A new state law lifts the statute of limitations, giving alleged victims one year, beginning today, to sue, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred. More than 1,000 people already filed lawsuits against the Catholic Church, including one who called the opportunity to seek justice historic.