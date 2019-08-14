Hong Kong demonstrations cool, but police, Beijing vow consequences

Amna Nawaz:

Smaller numbers of protesters returned today to the airport, with signs criticizing city government and police.

At night, Hong Kong police in riot gear fired tear gas at protesters in the street outside a police station. Since early June, waves of protest have rocked Hong Kong in response to a proposed law that would allow extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China. This leaderless group has sought to build on 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations known as the "Umbrella Movement," when hundreds of thousands took to the streets against a proposal to change the city's electoral rules.

Beijing took control of Hong Kong from Britain in a 1997 handover; under Hong Kong's so-called Basic Law that followed, China guaranteed some political independence, freedoms and democratic elections in Hong Kong under a set-up known as One Country, Two Systems. Protesters accuse Beijing of trying to undermine that framework.

China's ruling Communist Party continued its tough talk against protesters today, and bashed them through state TV.