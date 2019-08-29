News Wrap: DOJ inspector says Comey mishandled Trump memos

Judy Woodruff:

DeSantis also declared an emergency for the entire state. And President Trump said he is canceling a planned trip to Poland to keep an eye on the storm.

We will hear from the National Hurricane Center after the news summary.

The U.S. Justice Department's inspector general says that former FBI Director James Comey mishandled memos of conversations with President Trump. Today's report concluded that he broke FBI rules by arranging for a journalist to see one memo.

The report states that — quote — "Comey set a dangerous example by using sensitive information to build public pressure."

It also found that none of the information was classified. The Justice Department has already declined to prosecute.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called today for revoking Obama era rules on methane leaks at oil and gas drilling sites. The proposal would exempt some companies from monitoring leaks of the gas that contributes to climate change. We will look at the details later in the program.

In Britain, resistance is mounting to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament before the Brexit deadline of October 31. Today, protests, legal challenges and petition drives gathered steam.

The opposition Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, vowed to fight the move when Parliament returns from its summer recess.