News Wrap: DOJ inspector says Comey mishandled Trump memos

In our news wrap Thursday, the Justice Department’s inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey mishandled memos of his conversations with President Trump. A report concluded Comey “set a dangerous example” by arranging for a journalist to see a memo. Also, British opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament before the October 31 Brexit deadline is mounting.
Judy Woodruff:
Millions of people along Florida's Atlantic Coast are watching and waiting tonight, as Hurricane Dorian grows into a major menace.
Forecasters now say that the storm could be a Category 4 with winds of 130 miles an hour when it hits on Monday. Today, lines of shoppers waited outside supply stores, preparing for a tense Labor Day weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis said, it's the smart move.
Ron DeSantis:
You saw long lines for gas, people going into the grocery store to get water. We don't like necessarily seeing people wait in line.
But people are heeding the call to just be prepared. We can't tell you exactly where this thing is going to go right now. It's been kind of here and there, and it's not been a very, I guess, consistent path in some respects. But, nevertheless, be prepared.
Judy Woodruff:
DeSantis also declared an emergency for the entire state. And President Trump said he is canceling a planned trip to Poland to keep an eye on the storm.
We will hear from the National Hurricane Center after the news summary.
The U.S. Justice Department's inspector general says that former FBI Director James Comey mishandled memos of conversations with President Trump. Today's report concluded that he broke FBI rules by arranging for a journalist to see one memo.
The report states that — quote — "Comey set a dangerous example by using sensitive information to build public pressure."
It also found that none of the information was classified. The Justice Department has already declined to prosecute.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called today for revoking Obama era rules on methane leaks at oil and gas drilling sites. The proposal would exempt some companies from monitoring leaks of the gas that contributes to climate change. We will look at the details later in the program.
In Britain, resistance is mounting to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament before the Brexit deadline of October 31. Today, protests, legal challenges and petition drives gathered steam.
The opposition Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, vowed to fight the move when Parliament returns from its summer recess.
Jeremy Corbyn:
We will be back in Parliament on Tuesday to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash-and-grab raid against our democracy, where he's trying to suspend Parliament in order to prevent a serious discussion and a serious debate to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Judy Woodruff:
By suspending Parliament, Johnson gives opponents little time to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a formal agreement.
China sent fresh troops into Hong Kong today, calling it a routine rotation. State television showed dozens of soldiers arriving in Hong Kong overnight, and tanks rolling through otherwise empty streets. The deployment also raised fears about a possible crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
Hard-liners in Colombia's main rebel group, the FARC, issued a new call to arms today. It was a blow to a 3-year-old accord that ended decades of fighting. In an online video, the rebels accused the government of failing to live up to the peace agreement.
Ivan Marquez (through translator):
When we signed the agreement, we did it with the conviction that it was possible to change the lives of the humble and the dispossessed, but the state has not fulfilled even the most important of the obligations. That is to guarantee the life of its citizens and particularly to prevent their murder for political reasons.
Judy Woodruff:
Colombia's president offered a reward of nearly $1 million for the leader of the hard-liners.
Back in this country, there's word that the mumps virus has swept through crowded migrant detention facilities in the last 12 months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mumps appeared in 57 facilities across 19 states. Nearly 900 migrants and more than 30 staffers came down with the illness.
Top federal health officials issued a national warning today about marijuana use by teenagers and pregnant women and the risk to developing brains. More and more states and cities have legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use.
But Surgeon General Jerome Adams, along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, said the drug is dangerous.
Jerome Adams:
Not enough people know that today's marijuana is far more potent than in day's past.
The amount of THC, the component responsible for euphoria and intoxication, but for also most of marijuana's documented harms, has increased three- to five-fold in the last few decades. Or, as I like to say, this ain't your mother's marijuana.
Judy Woodruff:
The federal government still classifies marijuana as a controlled substance.
A major study in the U.S. and Britain has found five new genetic variants that may be linked to same-sex sexual behavior. But the researchers say there may be thousands more, and they also reaffirm that genes alone do not determine whether someone's orientation will be gay or lesbian. The study involved half-a-million people, in the largest project of its kind.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey apologized today for wearing blackface during a college skit 50 years ago. Her then fiance had described the episode in a college radio interview. Ivey said today that she doesn't remember the skit, but doesn't deny it either. And the first-term Republican said — quote — "That is not who I am today."
And on Wall Street, stocks rose on hopes for progress in upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 326 points to close at 26362. The Nasdaq rose 116 points, and the S&P 500 added 36.
